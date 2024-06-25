Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,936,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 423,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 54,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 718,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

