Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. 3,655,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

