Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $657.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

