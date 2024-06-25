NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Melius Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Melius Research currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.