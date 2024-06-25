NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $122.62 and last traded at $121.95. 132,633,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 486,560,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,636,590 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 152,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,395,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.