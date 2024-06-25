ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 0.1% Higher

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.94. 203,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,844,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 549,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

