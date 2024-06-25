Oracle’s (ORCL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.65. 4,354,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,772. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

