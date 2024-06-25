Orchid Price Down 3% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $70.57 million and $3.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06936386 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,708,059.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

