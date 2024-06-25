Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 646.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 6,621,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

