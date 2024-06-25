Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 130 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $139.96. 1,999,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

