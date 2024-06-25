Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

