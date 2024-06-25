Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. 540,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,993. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

