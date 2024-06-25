Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.08 million, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

