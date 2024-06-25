Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 940,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

