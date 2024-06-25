Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,266,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.