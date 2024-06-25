Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

