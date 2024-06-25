Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 772 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,164. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

