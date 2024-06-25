Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,756. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

