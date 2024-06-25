Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $417.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.50.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

