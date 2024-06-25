Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 35,378,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267,238. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

