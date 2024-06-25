PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,440,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,811 shares.The stock last traded at $49.69 and had previously closed at $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

