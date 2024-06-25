Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

