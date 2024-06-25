Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.53 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

PRGS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 714,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

