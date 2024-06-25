ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.39. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 13,961 shares.

PROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,117 shares of company stock worth $302,723 over the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

