Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Announces Dividend

NYSE PLD opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $260,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $287,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.