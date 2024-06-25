Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of PPHC remained flat at GBX 136 ($1.73) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.17. Public Policy has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Public Policy

In other Public Policy news, insider William (Bill) Robert Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($36,470.89). 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

