Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,204,000 after acquiring an additional 175,127 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 103,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 423,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

