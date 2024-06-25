Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

