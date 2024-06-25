Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 425.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,040 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,466. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

