Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 388,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,053. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

