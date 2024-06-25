Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,447.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 47,104 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 911,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

