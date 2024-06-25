QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

