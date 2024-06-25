Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.68. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

