Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.68. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
