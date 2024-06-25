Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RYN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 586,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,521. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

