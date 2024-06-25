RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.14 million, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of C$17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1000351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

