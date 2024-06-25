Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Down 0.5%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

