Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Approximately 207,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 505,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Renalytix Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23. The stock has a market cap of £23.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.98.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

