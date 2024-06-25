Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 12.3% Higher

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $174.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63.
Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.
The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.
