Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 3,549,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

