Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $502.51. 6,154,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $455.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

