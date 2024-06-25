Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $48.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 513,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

