Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.