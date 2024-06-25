Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 226.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $246.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

