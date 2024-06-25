Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 3,138,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

