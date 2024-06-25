Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,381 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 557,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,274. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

