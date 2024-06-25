Reviewing Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -10,691.14% -53.62% -37.76% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -1,203.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 571.33%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $390,000.00 127.33 -$52.34 million ($0.73) -0.96 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$360,000.00 ($0.01) -1.69

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Nexien BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. Nexien BioPharma, Inc. is based in Glendale, Colorado.

