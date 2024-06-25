River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett purchased 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON RMMC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.79. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.38).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

