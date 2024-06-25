River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett purchased 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON RMMC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.79. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.38).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile
