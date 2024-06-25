Riverview Trust Co Acquires 850 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.68. 487,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

