Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $670.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $289.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.