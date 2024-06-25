Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. 288,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

